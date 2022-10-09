Juan Ignacio Dinenno gave indications of his future in Pumas UNAM

Juan Ignacio Dinenno provided the first details of what he intends for his future. Does he stay in the UNAM Pumas?

Juan Ignacio Dinenno surprised the UNAM Pumas with a post on his Instagram account. It turns out that the description was with a marked individual and collective self-criticism about the team’s performance in the regular phase of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, instance in which it could not even qualify for the Repechage.

But beyond the review of the disappointing performance of the main men’s team of the National University Club throughout the 17 days of the first division championship, As a conclusion, it can be noted that the attacker wants to have revenge in the Clausura Tournament 2023a contest that stands out as the first official commitment on next year’s calendar.

In other words, in the face of the Stove Football rumors that spread through the Cantera training ground, which indicated that Juan Ignacio Dinenno could become one of the players who would leave the UNAM Pumas squad in the winter, with his words he makes it clear that, at least he, is still thinking about the Auriazul.

”We will work to show the place that we earned with much effort. We deserve beautiful miracles and they will happen”are the phrases in reference to the level shown in the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League and what is coming, which make it clear that Dinegol, for the moment, does not feel out of Pumas.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!