Juan Gabriel couldn’t stand it, even so he decided to keep it alive

John Gabriel

October 08, 2022 9:54 p.m.

The divo de Juares is one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, his legacy has been preserved in the memory of the public, but who is most interested in keeping the great Juan Gabriel alive is his former secretary Joaquín Muñoz.

Who is the strongest defender of the version that Juan Gabriel is alive and at some point will reappear to clarify the reason why he would have faked his death; however, the former secretary has never presented convincing evidence to confirm this version.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

ANDRÉS GARCÍA HAD HIS LAST WILL BE FULFILLED

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY BELIEVED ABOUT FERNANDO COLUNGA. LUCERO REVEALED IT ALL

What does exist is proof of the relationship between the divo and Muñoz; as well as the repudiation that Juan Gabriel felt for his former manager because of a book is also confirmed. It was 1985 when Joaquín Muñoz published the book in which he exhibited photos and stories of the divo de Juárez.

Juan Gabriel and Joaquin Muñoz could not be seen even in painting

Juan Gabriel and I, was the title of the publication, and it was the reason why they broke their friendship; The interpreter of “Querida” publicly defended himself in the TV notes magazine where he assured that everything that was seen in that book was a montage: “I respect this individual who claims to have been my secretary and that he is nothing other than an upstart who Based on absurd defamation, he intends to illicitly enrich himself.”