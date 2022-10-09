Jennifer Lopez reacts to rumors of the crisis she faces with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are about to be married for two months, however, in recent weeks it has emerged that the couple could be going through a strong marital crisis that would have led the actor to leave the house that he shares with the star in Los Angeles California.

On the subject, various sources indicate that the conflicts between the newlyweds have been caused by the Oscar winner’s ‘bad habits’since in addition to being very messy, his cigarette consumption is excessive and the singer does not tolerate it.

“Jennifer wants to control even what she wears. She has been smoking more than ever and she hates cigarettes. He promised to leave him, but with her insisting all the time, he is smoking more than ever”, he recounted. “She yells at him and points her finger at him. He is no longer happy, ”said a close friend of the couple in an interview picked up by Radar Online.

Followers of the “Diva del Bronx” assure that what is happening between them is normal, because at the beginning of any marriage there must be a period of adaptation, communication and empathy.

So far, neither of them has made any statements in this regard, although JLo through social networks has tried to deny these rumors with publications in which he boasts of his new projects. Such is the case of the premiere of “Shoygun Wedding”, which will be released on January 27 on Prime Video.

Also they have been seen in love enjoying breakfast or dinner in the exclusive areas of Beverly Hills and this weekend They traveled to the mournful tribute to the businessman, JR Ridinger, in Miami, Florida.

The Bennifers They wore very elegant outfits. She opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline, black high-top sneakers. She wore her hair loose, little jewelry, and a small bag.

Meanwhile, the actor wore a classic black suit, tie and black shoes. Both arrived hand in hand and during the ceremony they were very close.

Recommended video: This was the sensual dance that Jennifer Lopez did to Ben Affleck at her wedding