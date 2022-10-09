It seems that Meghan and Harry could open Pandora’s box with Netflix

Prince Harry Y Meghan Markle they want to back down Or so it seems. Because after tempting the world with projects that promise unprecedented revelations about their lives, recording the documentary series of Netflix for more than a year and with Diana’s son’s book almost finished, the couple would have panicked. At least that is what close sources consulted by Page Six, letting us read between the lines that the ultimate Pandora’s box for the British royal family could be about to open.

NEW YORK-UNITED NATIONS-PRINCE HARRY-peace Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. – The prize is awarded to Marianna Vardinoyannis from Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyate from Guinea. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the aforementioned media, Harry and Meghan would be in full battle with the streaming platform and the production team behind the documentary series. Apparently, it is rumored that they would have thought about the possible media bombs recorded over the last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, the bosses of Netflix would have positioned themselves in favor of those responsible for the project who, according to close sources, would want to keep the content as it was recorded.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts about their own story, about their own project”, a Netflix source told Page Six. While another industry source added to the outlet: “Harry and Meghan are terrified of trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it is their story, from their own mouths.”

These statements come just a few days after learning that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to edit the series after the death of Harry’s grandmother since, according to Page Six, they would have dropped media bombs on King Charles III, his wife Camilla but also on Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to rumors that the new king would decide whether to grant the titles of “royal highnesses” to the children of Harry and Meghan (who after the death of the queen can already apply for the title of princes) after reading the memoirs and what is included in the Netflix series (Vanity Fair).

And let’s not forget that Heart of Invictus is a documentary series that starts from the millionaire agreement that Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix when they decided to withdraw from their duties as official members of the royal family. Hollywood welcomed them with open arms with this deal and another with Spotify. But obviously exposing their media roles as commercial figures to attract the audience. And while the series is part of the sports competition founded by Harry in 2014, it will feature the couple at the center of the story. Meghan already told the magazine The Cut in August when he described that with their projects they intend to count “the part of my life that I have not been able to share, that people have not been able to see: our love story”.

And although this is news that arises as a result of the comments of “close” sources and, as such, we must take it with tweezers, there are details that support the story.. And it is not the first time. Prince Harry has already backed down with the release of his book that he was originally going to hit bookstores this Christmas. It is rumored that he would have wanted to lower the tone as a result of the death of the queen and, therefore, he will not see the light until 2023. While it has been rumored for a long time that Netflix wanted to premiere the documentary series after the release of the fifth season of The Crown (which lands on November 9), Obviously to take advantage of the media vein that the series inspired by the royal family always generates. Premiering this series -which returns with the figure of Diana of Wales among the leading roles- followed by Harry’s documentary telling details of her life, seems like a perfect media strategy for the platform. But several weeks ago a rumor circulated that the couple would have asked to delay it to touch up some details.

“They have made significant requests to remove content they themselves have provided, to the extent that some Netflix employees believe that, if granted, they will shelve the project indefinitely,” the Netflix source told Page Six. “Netflix is ​​supporting filmmakers.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Prince Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her father de ella, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What we can read between the lines is that Harry and Meghan probably wouldn’t have shied away from releasing new family revelations in the docu-series.. After all, they already did it in the incendiary interview given to Oprah, as well as in the same journalist’s series on mental health for Apple TV +, What you don’t see about me, where Harry did not skimp on details about the cold relationship with his father and the consequences of his role as a prince on his mental health, due to the bombardment of the paparazzi and the absence of family protection. That is to say, that in the eagerness to fulfill their new roles as content generators, they could have dropped bombs that I would not be surprised if they add fuel to the fire between the tensions with the royal family.

And therefore there is the possibility that the family relationship will worsen if even more revealing or controversial statements come to light that, consequently, feed the media eagerness. Especially in a moment of family sensitivity after the death of the queen.

It is understandable that after the funeral the sensitivity of the matter takes center stage and the couple wants to find a way to tone it down. However, it is also Netflix allegedly does not want to retouch what was recorded after signing a millionaire contract a year and a half ago and still not having released a single project. In any case, according to the aforementioned medium, Harry and Meghan are the ones who have the power over the final assembly. So I would not rule out that, if they do not reach an agreement, Netflix ends up keeping it in the drawer of oblivion, forcing the couple to find another way to fulfill their contract.

