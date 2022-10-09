Iran: Live Broadcast of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Hacked on State TV After Mahsa Amini’s Death

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khameneihas become the object of the anger of many of the young people who participate in the protests for the death of Mahsa Amini, with cries of “death to the dictator” or with the “hacking” of his television interventions.

“Your hands are full of the blood of our young people,” some incredulous viewers saw on the nightly news on state television.

virtual attack

The programming of the state channel showed Khamenei in an intervention with a group of clerics when something that nobody expected appeared on the screen.

The image changed to show Khamenei surrounded by flames and with a rifle scope on him, while photos of Mahsa Amini and other young women who have died in the protests.

In addition, a voice over these images recited the slogan of the protests: “Woman, freedom, life.”

When the image was cut, the presenter of the news could be seen with a rueful gesture saying “dearest viewers, I invite you to see the rest of the news.”

The hacker group Edalat-e Ali (Justice of Ali) took responsibility for the action.

Protesters demand Ali Khamenei’s head

The figure of Ali Khamenei has been one of the targets of the young people who have protested since Amini’s death on September 16 after being arrested.

In the multiple protests throughout the country one of the chants is “Death to the dictator”, in reference to the supreme leader. They also resonate “Death to Khamenei” or “Dead to the Islamic Republic”.

Those cries resound at night in many neighborhoods of Tehran from the windows of the houses.

The 83-year-old religious leader reappeared in mid-September after reports and rumors about his poor health.

First statement on Mahsa Amini

Despite several public appearances, it was not until October 3, after two weeks of protests, that Khamenei mentioned the death of Mahsa Amini.

He then blamed the US and Israel for the protests, though he called Amini’s death “heartbreaking.”

Amini, 22, died on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier by the so-called Morale Police in Tehran on the grounds that she was wearing the Islamic veil wrongly.

Iran’s state-run Forensic Medicine Organization said Friday that Amini died from a previous ailment and not from police beatings. (EFE)