“I beg you to be in your prayers.” Cocolito is in poor health

“God does not put burdens that they cannot carry alone,” Roberto Alfaro, the comedian who brings the famous clown to life, wrote in a Facebook post.

Cocolito, the famous Salvadoran clown who has made thousands of people laugh, is sick of Health. It was he himself, through his Facebook account, who made his current physical condition known.

Roberto Alfaro, the comedian who gives life to the witty character, published a photograph showing an injury to his right foot, which is why he has been forced to use an orthopedic “boot” and even crutches.

“Gentlemen, they say that God does not put burdens that they cannot carry alone. I know that He will be with me”wrote the actor.

ALSO READ: “Thank you God!” Roberto Acosta is happy with his “new” job

Cocolito made it clear what were the reasons why he decided to share the image: to ask them to pray with him and to tell those who had hired him for the next few days that he is suspending his presentations.

“And let it be clear that I publish this with only two intentions: 1, to beg you to be in your prayers and 2, for the entities from which I had pending work with pain in my soul, they are suspended for the moment”Cocolito wrote.

Roberto Alfaro exposed his situation on Facebook. Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.facebook.com/CircoDeCocolito

But, the actor has not revealed details of what actually happened to him. His followers have been left with doubts; They do not know if he had an accident, if it is just a dislocation, if there is a fracture or if he suffers from another condition.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: Salvadoran beauty who collects garbage is viral on TikTok

Fans of the comedian have been concerned. Many have expressed words of encouragement to him, others have wished him a speedy recovery and others have asked for many blessings for him.

“May our Lord Jesus Christ heal him soon! Work can wait, but our health can’t. Blessings”, “For now, the most important thing is your health, stunned bug. Rest. First God, get well soon”, “May you be better, dear friend. May God give you strength and speedy recovery”, “Cheer up Cocolito. God is good and faithful. By faith he will be healed. Get plenty of rest. He is very much appreciated” and “Ay, Cocolito! You are strong and God is with you and very soon you will be well recovered. I will carry you in my prayers”expressed admirers of the famous Salvadoran clown.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGFtgFl7RJ/

It should be remembered that last May the false news that Cocolito had died spread. Faced with these rumors, the comedian regretted that they gave that type of “jokes”. Likewise, he revealed, on that occasion, that a series of vicissitudes was coming to his life.

“All the evils have come to me: they operated on me, the circus where I was was going to fall and today, with this joke that they say I died. And in spite of everything, I keep going.expressed the comedian at the time.

RETURN TO HOME