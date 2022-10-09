How much does an undocumented Latino earn as an average salary in the United States | International | News

Going to the United States is the dream of many people around the world, because it is a nation that has its advantages to prosper by working, if you are focused on achieving goals. But beware! Don’t think that once you cross the border, you blow and make a bottle.

It is an arduous process in which you must consider many things before making a decision and the first thing is: Thinking very well is going to do it.

Before deciding to immigrate to the United States, it is important to take into account the average salaries for undocumented workers that are handled in the main cities. That is, those who do not have a residence permit because they entered illegally or are in the process, reports Clarín.

Do you want to immigrate to Canada? A program offers the possibility of doing it as a caregiver for older adults

As a note from the NY newspaper tells, according to a study by the New York Center for Migration Studies, undocumented foreign workers have the lowest wages and most precarious working conditions.

There are many workers in the last five years who work illegally in the United States. Photo: SDI Productions

These are the risks of working in the United States with a tourist visa: you can be recorded as an “offender”

The example cited in that note: Immigrant construction workers who have a residence permit earn around $40,400 a year; while the undocumented receive just $30,100 for the same period.

In addition, they face more vulnerable conditions and lower pay for overtime.

An essential point to keep in mind is that the cities that offer the highest salaries also have high costs of living. Photo: jhorrocks

These are the best online options to apply for jobs in the United States before immigrating

Average salaries for a Latino without documents in the United States

You should also keep in mind that these are the best online options to apply for jobs in the United States before emigrating that salaries change according to each city or state.

On this point, the site As published an analysis by the consulting firm Go Banking Rates that highlights the differences between some of the US cities with the largest Latino presence and abundant job offers. Some examples:

Chicago, Ill.

The average income is US$52,497 per year.

Los Angeles California

Median salaries hover around $54,501.

San francisco California

The salaries of workers with a medium qualification are around US$ 96,265.

Miami Florida

The average annual income is $33,999.

An essential point to keep in mind is that the cities that offer the highest salaries also have high costs of living.

(YO)

We recommend these news