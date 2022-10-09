How Checo Pérez made possible the coronation of Max Verstappen in Japan

It seems that every time he is crowned in Formula 1, Max Verstappen owes a ‘small’ favor to his teammate at Red Bull, the Mexican Sergio Pérez. On Sunday in Suzuka, the celebration was possible thanks to the fact that Checo managed to finish second in the Grand Prix on the last lap.

It is not that Verstappen could not secure the two-time F1 championship in Austin or Mexico, since his advantage is very wide, but Checo Pérez was key for this to happen in Japan because with the zeal and fury that he attacked Charles Leclerc in the last lap of the race he took second place and, therefore, Verstappen had a 113-point difference with him and the title in the bag.

It had already happened in 2021, to a greater extent than now, because it was in an extreme situation, that Checo Pérez had been instrumental in winning the championship for Verstappen, when in Abu Dhabi he endured, with old tires, Lewis Hamilton for two laps to that Max managed to get close and the Englishman was denied the opportunity to make a pit stop, which, in the end, was one of the reasons why the Briton did not win his eighth world title.

Red Bull celebrates in Japan its 1-2 victory over Verstappen and Checo Pérez, in addition to Max’s two-time championship. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Now, Checo Pérez came in third place in the Japanese GP, which took more than hours to restart due to the rain. After the entire grid started on full wet tyres, little by little everyone changed to intermediates, but one more pit stop meant losing a lot of positions, so most of those who entered the points stayed with the ‘ inter’ more than 26 laps.

Verstappen was flying at the top, his victory was practically inevitable, but with Leclerc’s Ferrari in second place and without the fastest lap, once they crossed the finish line the difference would be 111 points with 112 to play for, that is, Max could not say champion, at least not in Japan.

But after 12 laps, tire degradation began to be very strong in Leclerc’s F1-75, so much so that his 7-second lead over third place Checo Pérez began to shrink dramatically.

With five laps to go, Checo Pérez was filling Leclerc’s mirrors, but without the help of DRS, which provides about 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour) of thrust to the car behind in a chase, the Mexican was unable to capitalize. the attack, especially in the ‘hairpin’ where he tried to overtake the Monegasque inside.

Pérez tried again and again, but Leclerc, who opted for the most open line to take that almost ‘U’ curve, achieved enough exit speed to keep the man from Guadalajara at bay.

It was when it was announced that time had run out and that lap 29 would be the last lap that Checo Pérez went all out: feint outside and move inside in the same corner and almost got in front of Charles Leclerc, but the Ferrari did a heroic defense.

All that remained was to go through the chicane that precedes turn 18, the last one before the finish line, and there came the error or the claudication of Leclerc’s tires that made him continue without taking the ‘right-left’ curves. Obviously, by cutting the way Leclerc kept the position and then blocked Pérez who tried to pass him a few meters before the finish line.

The Monegasque’s maneuver meant a five-second penalty because he took advantage of cutting the track, a very clear sanction, although Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto now says he was surprised, almost like all fans have been surprised by the strategies of the Scuderia during the season.

Binotto’s claim was that the FIA ​​did not take long to take second place from Leclerc and give it to Pérez, when in the previous Grand Prix in Singapore, they deliberated a long time to penalize the Mexican for not keeping a distance with the Safety Car, but still That’s how Checo got the win.

The desirable thing is, contrary to what Binotto thinks, that after the very late deliberations of the race control and stewards in Singapore and Monza, that now the FIA ​​be expeditious in its resolution on a race incident that directly affects something so relevant like the crowning of a champion.

Yes, it was a bit strange to see Johnny Herbert receive the news of the sanction just after interviewing Verstappen for TV and when Checo Pérez already had the microphone in his hand, but the sanction was fair and clear, to the misfortune of Leclerc, Binotto and all the men in red in the paddock.

Pérez’s push only advanced or precipitated something that was going to happen in Austin, which was Verstappen’s coronation, but for the Mexican it means placing second in the Drivers’ Championship standings, one point above Leclerc, and now, as Christian Horner said After the race, Red Bull’s goal is for the Mexican driver to finish there.