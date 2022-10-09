Hospitalized María “Mayita” Meléndez in the Medical Center

The former mayor of Ponce Maria “Mayita” Melendez Altieri is hospitalized in Rio Piedras Medical Centersources confirmed The new day.

This newspaper learned that the New Progressive is in a delicate state of health due to apparent renal failure.

After the news was released, multiple officials and political figures shared their wishes for a speedy recovery for the former mayor, including the governor Peter Pierluisiwho He wished a speedy recovery to whom he described as his friend, through a message on his social networks.

“We ask God to cover her health and always accompany her,” added the president.

Meanwhile, congressional delegate Roberto Lefranc Fortuño dedicated a few words to his co-religionist. “(Mayita Meléndez) she is a great and tireless fighter, I raise my prayers to God so that she recovers soon. She is a great colleague in the Congressional Delegation and whom I have the good fortune to call my friend. I’m coming to you Leona!” she wrote on Twitter.

“A lot of prayers for our dear former mayor of Ponce and current congressional delegate, @mayita_melendez, who is hospitalized with a condition of care at the Medical Center. God is our doctor of excellence and extends her perfect hand to heal her, ”said, on her side, the spokesman for the New Progressive Party (PNP) in the House of Representatives, Carlos“ Johnny ”Méndez.

Another who expressed herself was the mayor of Loíza, Julia Nazario: “Praying to God for the health of my dear friend @mayita_melendez, former mayor of Ponce. I trust that now everything will be fine. Health and Peace”.

Meléndez Altieri is currently serving as a congressional delegate in the United States House of Representatives, after being elected in a special election on May 16, 2021.

Prior to her election as a delegate, she served as municipal executive of the Pearl of the South for three four-year terms until the last elections, when she was defeated by Luis Irizarry Pabón, of the Popular Democratic Party.