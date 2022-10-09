Hobby serenaded Puebla; in Chivas they moved away from their fansMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Puebla has made its fans fall in love again and a new example of that connection that exists took place this Saturday night, when dozens of fans gathered at his concentration hotel to give you a serenade that was well received by the playersthis on the eve of the duel against Chivas in Repechage.

From about 7:30 in the afternoon, some followers began to gather outside a hotel located in the area known as Angelopolis, which would start a spectacular night that ended with the players exchanging photos and autographs as tokens of appreciation.

As usual in this type of event, It was the animation groups of the sweet potato group that were cited and there they gave free rein to their passion with songs and music that led the players and coaching staff to come out of their rooms to join.

The images were contrasting with what he did Chivas, who this time chose to stay away from his followers, without even approaching to thank him for his presence at his concentration hotel; perhaps they attended to some who were staying in the same place.

Tickets sold out

The sweet potato team announced on their social networks that there is not a single ticket available, so it will be his second full house in a row after the visit of América and the third big entrance if you consider that against Pumas only the north and south ramps were not filled.

