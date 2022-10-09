Historic French! André-Pierre Gignac is the third best scorer eMediotiempo

Sports

Mexico City /

Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac never tires of making history in Liga MXand thanks to the double against Necaxa in the Repechage, became the third highest scorer in Liguilla.

Catching up with Alberto García Aspe with 28 touchdowns in the Fiesta Grande, Gignac continues to do things very well with the UANL team, although he is still far from the first two places.

And it is that the top is for the Paraguayan, Jose Saturnino Cardozowho he scored 43 goals with Toluca, following Jared Borgettithat did 40 between Santos, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Morelia and Puebla.

curiously it is the second time that Gignac equals García Aspe’s markso that in the last Liguilla reached 29, thanks to a triplet before the Atlas, however, everything was anecdote, because the game was won at the table by the Guadalajara due to improper alignment and the goals were erased.

With his goals against Necaxa in the Repechage, Gignac left behind the 25 goals that Carlos Hermosillo and Luis Roberto Alves Zague had. Also He reached 174 goals with the Tigres shirt.

The felines defeated Necaxa 2-0 as part of the 2022 Opening Repechage, thanks to two goals from Gignac.

