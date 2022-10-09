He knew fame with Charlie Chaplin but his mother led him to ruin

Speaking of child stars almost instantly refers us to those sad stories where the excesses of fame, scandals and the oblivion of Hollywood take center stage. It is normal, there are many tragic examples that inhabit this dark chapter of the mecca of cinema. The one that tells us about stolen childhoods between drugs, alcohol and access to an adult life under the vulnerability of those who should watch over them.

However, there is a story that tells us about the same resounding fall but without excesses in between. I’m talking about the first Hollywood child star, Jackie Coganbest remembered as the boy who accompanied Charlie Chaplin’s tender Charlot in his great classic, The boy (1921). A boy who went from being a global sensation to total ruin because of his own mother’s selfishness. Although his suffering, in the end, was not in vain.

English actor and film director Charlie Chaplin (1889 – 1977), and American child actor Jackie Coogan (1914 – 1984) in a scene from the movie ‘The Kid’. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jackie Cogan He was born into a family of actors on October 26, 1914. The stage and vaudeville became part of his life from birth, accompanying his parents through their theatrical tours. One fine day they let him perform with them, receiving such an ovation from the public that they made him a regular figure in the family act. It was during one of the performances in Los Angeles that Charlie Chaplin first saw him gracefully imitating a dance of the time.. The ‘shimmy‘. He was so captivated that he immediately offered her a role in a short film that he was about to shoot. The year was 1919 and Jackie was barely 5 years old. However, that was the beginning of a collaboration that would leave its mark on the history of cinema since two years later they starred together The boy. Jackie was chosen to play the orphan with dramatic expressions who accompanied Chaplin’s tramp. He paid her $75 a week, and after the movie was over, he paid her another $5,000.

The boy It was such a cinematographic sensation that it catapulted the figure of his character to immediate stardom, prompting other films with similar attributes, such as Peck’s bad boy, My boy, Trouble… The success led to a contract with MGM receiving $500,000 a year in addition to 60% of the profits. in movies like the adaptations he starred in Tom Sawyer (1930) and Huckleberry Finn (1931). At that time it was a figure that only a small handful of stars perceived.

Jackie Coogan became ‘el chico’, ‘el pibe’, ‘el nino’, ‘el chiquilín’ in different Spanish-speaking countries. He amassed so much success that he toured Europe as a true celluloid star and even put his image at the mercy of a campaign dedicated to raising funds for Armenian and Greek refugees from World War I. He raised no less than a million dollars being received by state officials in the US, Greece, Italy and even by Pope Pius XI.

Moreover, it was one of the first massively marketed stars. Dolls, albums, coins, children’s items and even peanut butter were sold with his face and the aesthetics of the character. Without going furtherin Spain we owe the name of Chiquilín cookies precisely to this character. A movie buff named Gabriel Artiach Gárate had no better idea than to take advantage of his passion for cinema and use the same name for the cookies of the family business born in 1927. That was how enormous his success and world significance was. Jackie Cogan did not stop working in the years following The boy. While studying with a tutor he continued to make movies. One after another.

During all this time his father, John Henry Coogan, had taken care of the fortune he was amassing.. And the whole family had benefited from Jackie’s success. They lived in a house in the heart of Los Angeles, had their own farm, and were one of the few that had a pool at the time. Life and the economy smiled at them. However, a stroke of fate shook his existence when Jackie was 21 years old in 1935. They were returning from a hunting trip when they were in a car accident that claimed the lives of his father and three companions, including his best friend, also Junior Durkin actor. Jackie was the only survivor.

He had starred in some 19 films before turning 18 and it is believed that at that time his fortune was intact under the care of his father, estimated at between $3 and $4 million, which, adjusted for inflation, would be no less than $44 today. and $59 million (about the same in euros at the time of writing this article). But a year after the accident, his mother married the family’s lawyer and financial adviser, Arthur Bernstein. That’s when Jackie asked for her earnings to be transferred to him. Not only had he long since come of age, but he had married his first wife, actress Betty Grable (he had three more), and it was time to make his own life. But she was shocked to discover that her mother and stepfather had spent it on jewelry, luxury cars and fur coats.

Imagine the disappointment. Not only that, these adults had the gall to explain that they basically owed him nothing because, as a child, acting on camera had been a game for him. “No promises were ever made to give Jackie anything.” the mother said publicly. The matter caused such a national commotion that the actor sued his mother in 1938. The litigation was long and exhausting, reaching the agreement to divide the remaining money in 1940. But after paying the legal costs, he barely received about $126,000. Of the millions he had generated working nonstop throughout his childhood and adolescence.

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: THE ADDAMS FAMILY – Pilot – Season One – 9/18/64, “The Addams Family” was based on the characters from the Charles Addams “New Yorker” cartoons. The wealthy Gomez Addams was madly in love with his wife, Morticia, and his two sons, Wednesday and Pugsley. The family, including Uncle Fester (Jackie Coogan, pictured), his imposing butler Lurch, Grandma, and the Thing, a hand that usually appeared out of a small wooden box, resided in a gloomy, ornate mansion. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The lawsuit left him devastated and almost broke, finding himself in the position of asking the person responsible for his success, Charlie Chaplin, for help. That is to say, while his mother and stepfather had enjoyed the cash, he had to search for them as best he could and the director gave him about $ 1,000 without hesitation. Jackie Coogan always spoke wonders of the discoverer of him, celebrating in interviews his talent for storytelling and as well as the patience and drama he had to explain the plot of The boy on set, so he could deliver that tragic and heartfelt performance that still brings tears to our eyes a century later.

All this family drama brought to the table a debate that no one had raised until then in Hollywood: how to protect the earnings of children working in the industry from greedy parents.It was thanks to him and his tragedy that the California Child Actor Bill was created, better known as the “Coogan Law” which basically since 1939 stipulates that any employer of a child actor must deposit 15% of their earnings in a trust fund that no one can extract or manage until the actor comes of age. This law is still in force which, in addition, also stipulates the importance of schooling in childhood during work, working hours and rest time.

Despite everything, and having lost all her winnings, Jackie Coogan knew how to get up and move on. He did not return to work in front of the cameras for several years. On the one hand, because he had already lost his childhood charm and there was not the same interest in his figure and, on the other, because he enlisted in the army to fight in World War II. That’s right, since he had experience flying gliders, he offered his services after the attack on Pearl Harbor, taking charge of moving soldiers in the middle of battle.

In 1947 he returned to the Hollywood rodeo through small roles in film and television, although it was only in 1973 that he conquered a new generation of spectators. It was thanks to the first series of the addams family appearing in two seasons between 1964 and 1966, giving life to Uncle Fétida (or Uncle Lucas in Latin America) using his experience in mimicry and vaudeville to give the audience an exaggerated, comic, innocent and unforgettable character.

Jackie Coogan died on March 1, 1984 at the age of 69 of heart failure after previously suffering from heart problems, hypertension and several strokes. And although his economic fortune was never the same, his history in Hollywood left a mark beyond celluloid, making his suffering an example that, by law, would never be repeated.

