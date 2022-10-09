‘He is a player created by NBA2K’

The jewel The 18-year-old Frenchwoman has dazzled the entire NBA, and the current champion with the Golden State Warriors described the pivot in a particular way.

In recent days the presence of French has become a true phenomenon Victor Wembanyama before the eyes of National Basketball Association (NBA)generating praise from figures of the stature of Stephen Curry.

At just 18 years old, the 2.19 meter tall pivot has dazzled locals and strangers alike with his level of play during his team’s visit, Metropolitans 92to the United States, to face the G-League Ignite.

What Wembanyama has done has caused legends like Lebron James rate it as “an alien and a generational talent”but Stephen Curry went further and at a press conference in Golden State Warriorshad a particular praise for the young Frenchman.

Curry’s “curious” take on Wembanyama



“He is a solid player. It’s like the creator of an NBA 2K playereach base you want to measure 7 feet. It’s like it’s made with a cheat code, men. He’s a solid talent and it’s great to see.”assured the Chef.

But LeBron and Curry are some of the NBA stars who have been dazzled by the talent of Wembanyama, who appears as the most serious candidate to be the first selection of the 2023 Draft.