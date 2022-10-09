He ignored Erika Buenfil, but fell for Ana Brenda Contreras

Ana Brenda Contreras and Erika Buenfil

October 09, 2022 1:46 p.m.

It is not a secret that Erika Buenfiel was one of the youngest and most beautiful actresses on Mexican television, but not even that was enough to get her great love to notice her. The actress confessed some time ago that she was in love with Alexis Ayala, however he never “peeled her”.

But the one who did conquer the actor was Ana Brenda Contreras, who had a passionate affair with Alexis Ayala for three years. However, love is over and they ended up with good friends, as the actor from Agujetas de color de rosa confessed.

They ended in 2009 and Alexis assured: “We are two civilized people who understood that the relationship had come to an end, and we decided to stay as friends; Ana Brenda is a great woman and we had a beautiful courtship, but in love, nobody knows what fate has in store for us”said the actor.

Alexis Ayala will marry very soon

A few weeks ago he announced his marriage commitment to his girlfriend 28 years younger, the actress Cinthia Aparicio and caused controversy due to the age difference between them. However, the couple did not care and made it clear that their romance is going from strength to strength.