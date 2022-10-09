Haiti asks that the OAS resolution on security in its country become a reality

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, Jean Victor Geneus, requested this Friday at the LII General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) that “translates into reality” the resolution of the member states of the organization in favor of the reestablishment of security and democracy in their country.

“The adoption of a resolution is never the end in itself. It is the one and the other who have to agree so that the capacities and the means are there, so that all the wishes of this text are translated into reality” Geneus declared during the fourth plenary session of the OAS summit, which ends this Friday in Lima.

The Haitian minister assured that the resolution agreed on Thursday during the regional forum “is of great importance for Haiti and for its people to the extent that it announces a clear commitment of the member states to help the Government of Haiti and prevent the entry into its territory of weapons and ammunition for the armed gangs that sow in mourning”.

During the first plenary session of the LII General Assembly of the OAS, member countries passed a resolution where they express their concern about the insecurity that is being experienced in Haiti after the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, and the passage of the earthquake in 2021.

In the resolution, the OAS considers the need to strengthen the judicial system and civil society in Haiti, fight against impunity and corruption, and clarify the various crimes committed in that country, and reaffirms the principles enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of the American States, especially those related to democracy and social security.

In addition, it requests its Secretariat, member states and permanent observers that are in a position to do so, “to urgently offer direct support to the Government of the Republic of Haiti to improve the training of port security officials in the fight against firearms trafficking.

It also encourages member states to collaborate with the country to strengthen its judicial system and to prohibit the transfer of arms and ammunition to the country.

Likewise, it urges the holding of general elections as soon as possible, as soon as the conditions are right, so that the country’s democratic institutions are functional.