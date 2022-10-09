Green breaks the silence, Lakers reinforcements and more

Bolavip brings the summary of the most important NBA news of the day: Draymond Green breaks the silence, the reinforcements of the Los Angeles Lakers and more.

the world of National Basketball Association (NBA) still waiting for the start of the 2022-23 season. In the meantime, Bolavip brings the summary of the most important news of the league. Draymond Green breaks the silence, the reinforcements of Los Angeles Lakers and more.

In addition to the player’s word of Golden State Warriorsthe same source that leaked the video with the blow to jordan poole, also revealed what the players said to each other before the physical conflict begins. There was an insult from Green to Poole.

Lebron James He has always been very competitive, there is no doubt about that. But in the last episode of shop took this and his loyalty to the Lakers a step further, declaring that he would humiliate his own mother if he were to rival in the Lakers jersey. Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA News: Draymond Green breaks the silence

Finally, Green spoke to the media about the hit on Poole. He was repentant, apologized again and left several essential things. He denied the alleged reason for the fight and said that he would take some time, for now indefinitely, away from the Warriors to reflect on the fact.

NBA News: The reinforcements of the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers last details for the season. His last moves involved four players. Two left and made room for another pair of new additions that will accompany James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company.