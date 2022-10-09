Government will buy aircraft for border security

President Louis Abinader announced this Sunday a series of measures to strengthen the defense of the border area that include the acquisition of six helicopters and 10 new aircraft reconnaissance and tactical operations, and the purchase of 21 armored personnel carriers.

According to the president, it is the largest purchase of equipment of this type made by the country since 1961.

The president, who led an act in the Dajabón province, also reported on the purchase of four anti-riot trucks that would be located at each border access gate. Likewise, the construction of a new control tower with air navigation equipment in San Isidro.

“Border jobs go far beyond the border fence. Next year we will finish the first 54 kilometers and then the next 112 kilometers will come,” Abinader said at a press conference at the San Ignacio de Loyola Technical Institute in Dajabón.

Abinader also announced a bonus of 3,500 extra pesos for soldiers working on the border and an extra 5% for those who join the Armed forces from January 2023.

Similarly, it reported the construction of a 400-seater housing complex for soldiers in Dajabón.

“In the same way, the Beller fortress in Dajabón will be improved. We seek to strengthen border security and provide better conditions to take care of our territory,” he added.

Also present at the event were the Defense Minister, Luciano Diaz Morfa; the governor of Dajabón, Rosalba Peña; the first lady Raquel Arbaje and other officials.