Goodbye Sebastian Rulli. Angelique Boyer’s new heartthrob is the son of Fernando Colunga

Fernando Colunga and Angelique Boyer

October 08, 2022 4:13 p.m.

Angelique Boyer is preparing for her new role in Juan Osorio’s telenovela Amor Invincible, and it was the same producer who confirmed that Angelique’s partner could no longer be the actor Sebastián Rulli, because, according to Osorio, they were a burned-out couple for television.

Therefore, a new heartthrob was sought for the actress and this would be nothing more and nothing less than the actor of Ecuadorian origin Danilo Carrera, who will be the protagonist of the story, while the beloved actor Daniel Elbittar will become the villain of the story. .

Danilo Carrera commented that he has not had the pleasure of working with Angelique: “We have not had to work together, she is number 1 of the soap operas, that is, she is the soap opera lady in the world today and I am going to love working with her,” he declared happily.

The son of Fernando Colunga

This nickname is born from the time that both worked together in the telenovela Pasión y Poder, where Colunga was the villain of the story; During the promotional interviews, the Mexican actor mentioned that he was like his son, so he kept that name.