Goodbye legend! The last game of Albert Pujols

Farewells are sad, but they are part of life and those of us who have seen the career of Albert Pujols We should feel happy and proud of its management and everything achieved through 22 seasons in the best baseball in the world.

Pujols says goodbye to the sport that saw him become a legendafter connecting thousands of hits, hundreds of home runs and with the respect of the millions of fans around the world.

The St. Louis Cardinals they were beaten 2 races by 0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, allowing the Phillies to face the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series. At the match, Pujols went 2-for-4their only two singles from the series.



In this season, Pujols He reminded us that nothing is impossible when discipline is maintained, faith is relied on and an objective is pursued.well when none of us thought it would make itremained active and reached the goal of 700 home runs.

With many injuries and surgeries on his legs, in addition to a decline in his years, the Dominican continued to accumulate metrics that allow him to show a unique resume in history, with 3,384 hits, 686 doubles and 703 home runs, something worthy of a legend of his class.



Between the offensive sections is an exclusive member in both the regular season and postseason and his behavior on and off the field, they make him worthy of a unanimous entrance to the niche of the immortals in six years. See also The greatness of Albert Pujols in the postseason

withdraws being fifth in games played with 3080, sixth in plate appearances (13,041) and at bats (11,421), fifth in doubles with 686, fourth in homers with 703, second in RBIs with 2,218, second in total bases reached with 6,211 and in intentional walks with 316. It is 10th in connected hits with 3384, 12th in runs scored with 1914 and first in hits for double plays with 426.

Elected to eleven star gameswinner of two world seriesthree prizes Most valuable Playera cbatting championship, Rookie of the Yearsix Silver Sluggers and two Gold Gloves. He finished his career with a bWAR of 101.6 and an OPS+ of 145, both among the best in history.

In the postseason, Pujols saw action in 88 games ranking tenth all-time, he took 360 plate appearances, twelfth all-time. Knowing that, he is sixth in hits with 97, whichfifth in home runs with 19eighth in doubles with 18 and fifth in extra-base hits with 38.

occupies the seventh position in RBIs with 54 and in runs scored with 57, it’s ninth in walks received with 50 and second in intentional walks with 20. His WPA of 2.8 is second only to David Ortiz.

Among hitters with at least 100 postseason appearances Pujols he is seventh in batting average with .319fourth in on-base percentage at .422 and fifth in slugging percentage at .572.

The combination of getting on base and producing at the right time has been the cover letter in the case of Pujols, being the only player in postseason history with more than 10 home runs, 45 RBIs and an OPS greater than .950.

Today ends with greatness, the career of the best Latin player of all time. Goodbye Pujols! Thank you for representing us with dignity.