González sends Cleveland to the ALDS with a HR in the 15th inning
CLEVELAND — For months, the Guardians have posted exciting victories, some coming from behind and others leaving opponents on the ground. And with this they have made an amazing campaign become more and more special.
Cleveland wasn’t supposed to reach these heights so soon. But its young members are also not going to complain about having grown up so fast.
Rookie Óscar González settled the most innings playoff game remained tied 0-0 in history, opening the 15th with a home run, as the Guardians beat the series-swept Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Saturday of wildcards.
Gonzalez, who comes to the plate to the accompaniment of a SpongeBob SquarePants song, found a Corey Kluber cutter on a 1-0 count and sent the ball over the left-center field fence to spark a frenzied celebration. at Progressive Field.
It was the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game.
As the Dominican walked the bases and his teammates gathered near the plate, a good part of the 34,971 fans celebrated, after Cleveland’s already amazing campaign took on a new fairytale overtone.
“There’s no way to describe this,” said Gonzalez, who threw the bat, causing it to spin in the air, before jogging to first base. “It was such an exciting moment that I can’t describe it in words.”
The youngest team in the majors will open the Division Series on Tuesday in New York, to a maximum of five games, against the Yankees, champions of the American League East Division.
Cleveland defied the odds all year long, in its first season since adopting the Guardians moniker. Unexpectedly, the team conquered the Central Division.
Now, he has swept the more experienced Rays in two games. He’ll face the big-hitting, higher-payroll Yankees, but president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t want to paint this matchup as a David versus Goliath story.
“We’re not going to get involved with that or the outside narrative that’s out there about our team,” he said. “These guys have written their own history. Obviously the Yankees are a great team … but these guys love a challenge.”
González was one of 17 players to make his debut this season with Cleveland. Thus, the most appropriate thing was perhaps that it was up to him to define the meeting.
“I don’t think at the time we were worried about that,” manager Terry Francona said. “Could have been any of the old guys. We don’t care. We don’t have preferences, but we’re glad he got that hit.
The tense four-hour, 57-minute game was the longest to go without a run in postseason history. He bested the first of the 2020 NL wild-card series between Atlanta and Cincinnati, which lasted 13 scoreless innings.
For the Rays, Cubans Yandy Díaz 6-0, Randy Arozarena 5-1. The Dominicans Wander Franco 5-1, Vidal Bruján 2-1, Manuel Margot 5-1, Francisco Mejía 3-0, José Siri 6-0. Colombian Harold Ramírez 6-0. Mexican Isaac Paredes 2-1. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt 2-0. The Venezuelan David Peralta 1-0.
For the Guardians, the Dominicans Amed Rosario 5-0, José Ramírez 6-0, González 5-2 with one run scored and one produced. The Venezuelan Andrés Giménez 5-0.