From the beach, Sofía Vergara paralyzes the network defying the restrictions of Instagram

Sofía Vergara is an actress, model and television host who stands out for being one of the Latinas who managed to break into Hollywood and for having received various nominations throughout her career. The 50-year-old Colombian is considered one of the most beautiful women of all and she is in charge of demonstrating it often in her account of Instagram with a story that challenged the limits of this social network since it was on the verge of censorship.

The actress began to become known at the end of the ’90s as co-host of two television programs on the Univisión network and since then Sofia Vergara She began to stand out in comedy series in the United States and in 2009 she was summoned to be one of the protagonists of ‘Modern Family’. In addition, from 2013 to 2020 she was one of the highest paid actresses in the world, according to Forbes magazine and for some years she has been one of the jurors of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Sofia Vergara, Colombian actress and model. Source Instagram @sofiavergara

Since 2015 that Sofia Vergara maintains a relationship with the American actor Joe Manganiello and for a few months the Colombian actress has been displaced by a new member in her home and it is a chihuahua dog and that is more her husband’s than hers and that is not very pet friend.

Sofía Vergara does not get along with her husband’s dogs. Source Instagram @sofiavergara

On his Instagram account, Sofia Vergara It has almost 27 million followers and is responsible for demonstrating why it is one of the most beautiful Latin women in the world. At 50 years old, the Colombian confirms that age is not an impediment to showing off her body and through a story, she challenged the limits of restriction with a memory where she is seen with very little clothing.

Secondly, Vergara He shows off his incredible figure and to keep fit at 50 years old, he carries out a strict exercise routine to exercise his buttocks that consists of using elastic bands. On the other hand, the Colombian model is very adept at languages ​​and it is known that in addition to Spanish, she handles English with ease.