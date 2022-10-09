Finally, Geraldine Bazán slaps Irina Baeva with a white glove

Geraldine Bazan and Irina Baeva

October 09, 2022 1:53 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have continued and Soto has had to go out and clarify everything. However, now Bazán would continue pouring gasoline on the fire but with a white glove slap at Irina.

Dedicated to Baeva?

“I educated my daughters so that they do no harm,” revealed Geraldine for TVyNovelas, making it clear that she has taught her daughters essential values ​​and more than one could think that it could become another little message for Irina, who would have been singled out as the third in discord in the marriage of Soto and Bazán.