“Fair sanction for Leclerc,” he said after the Japanese GP

Checo Pérez managed to put pressure on Charles Leclerc until the last lap and it was on that one that the Monegasque made the mistake

The Mexican Czech Perez celebrated second place in the Japanese Grand Prix after an intense race in which he beat on the last lap charles leclercwho made a mistake in the last corner to receive a penalty and give the position to the driver of RedBull.

Czech Perez pointed out that the sanction of five seconds of charles leclerc was fair, since the pilot of ferrari He cut the curve through the chicane and prevented the man from Guadalajara from overtaking him on the track.

“With Charles it’s always a good race. We fought hard and I tried to make a move and in the end he went out and in the end he came back and the penalty is fair”, commented the Mexican.

In the same way, Czech Perez external his joy at obtaining a new podium for Red Bull after a two-hour stoppage in the race and extend the lead in the constructors’ championship.

“It’s good to have the team 1-2, a good result especially for the Japanese and Max be champion”, he said about the coronation of Max Verstappen after a controversial announcement in which all the points of the race were distributed.

“We have to keep this moment until the end of the season,” he said. Czech Perez after winning a new 1-2 with the Austrian team and obtained in Suzukaconsidered a home prize due to Slingengine supplier Red Bull.

Czech Perez will fight with charles leclerc for the runner-up of the Formula 1. The next three races will be in America (EE.USA Mexico Y Brazil) and the closing will be in Abu Dhabi. The constructors’ championship also remains to be settled.