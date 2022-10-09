Erika Buenfil’s passionate love that left her traumatized for life

Erika Buenfil

October 08, 2022 2:30 p.m.

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

Whether as the protagonist or as the villain of the story, she has almost always had a heartthrob in her sights who eventually fell under her charms. However, she had a relationship that marked her completely and left her heartbroken.

A man who years later can say that he had more than one defect but that at the time he had her very much in love and he did the worst possible thing to her.

It definitely traumatized her

“He stood me up in the marriage proposal… should I follow him or stop him? She left me with my whole family waiting in Acapulco; we had agreed that we were going to commit ourselves there, but it never happened,” Buenfil confessed about the man who broke her heart, Oscar Athié, and who left her with a severe conflict.

“I got to be in a soap opera that was recorded there and what I did is record my scenes and go to the hotel,” added Erika and what could have been a break in her faith in men, ended up being fixed since she met other loves like Luis Miguel.