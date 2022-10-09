Dusty Baker puts Verlander in Astros J1

The Houston Astros It is a team that finished seeded in the first position of the American League after sweeping the regular role with a solid record of 106-56. The Texan team is waiting for its rival for the Division Series as of October 11, which would come out of the bracket between the Blue Jays and Mariners.

In the absence of three days for the Astros to debut in the playoffsthe manager Dusty Baker already announced who will be his starting pitcher for Game 1. As expected, it will be the best arm of him, the veteran Justin Verlanderwhom many predict will be the Cy Young winner in the young circuit, which if won, would be his third in 17 MLB career seasons.

Verlander, a 39-year-old pitcher who as time goes by continues to be one of the best arms in the majors, finished this 2022 with the best ERA in the league (1.75) after 28 starts and 175 innings of work.

The winner of the pitching Triple Crown in 2011, he was also the AL pitcher with the most wins (18). Only Kyle Wright of Braves surpassed him with his 21 wins in the regular role.