Draymond Green makes drastic decision after fight with Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice

The power forward gave a press conference where he referred to the incident he had with the shooting guard and adopted a particular measure in this regard.

Almost three days passed, since the information of the fight that Draymond Green held with jordan poole in the practice of Golden State Warriorsand almost 24 hours since the viralization of the video with the incident, which lit up the atmosphere in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

After all that time, and the reactions that were generated, the 32-year-old power forward decided to appear at a press conference to give his version of the events and announce a drastic decisionwhich could be a sign of his future in the San Francisco franchise.

In the meeting with the media, Green started by pointing out that “I was wrong for my actions” and that “I have failed as a leader”in addition to apologizing to Poole, his family, his teammates and the Warriors for the fight.

Green spoke after viral fight with Poole



“There is a great shame that comes with thisnot only for me, since it was I who committed the action, but for the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and this team and this organization have to deal with“added the power forward.

But it was not all, because in addition Green announced that he will be away for a few days from practices in the Warriorsin addition to emphasizing that the current situation with his contract “It has nothing to do with it” with his act against Poole.