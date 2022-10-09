Dragon Ball could bring back a very powerful villain and it is not who you imagine

This villain could create great terror in the universe as his relative does.

The Dragon Ball universe is so extensive encompassing countless extraterrestrial races with wishes of dominate everything in its path or failing that, exterminate life as it is known.

dragon ball owns various franchisesin which it has become fashionable add characters from different timelines and sagas at the same timeas is the case with Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Missionwho has decided to bring together various well-known heroes and villains in a Super Space-Time Tournament, led by a former Supreme Kai of Time, named Aeos.

However, in the most recent chapter of this work, it has been revealed that an unexpected villain could be back. Next, we tell you the details.

What unimaginable villain could be back?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission, has been responsible for bringing together the most significant and powerful characters from various franchises of this work in a controversial tournament, sponsored by an Ex Kai of time who seems to have lost his mind, since he has created this competition in order to determine which timeline it is the most apt to survive and, therefore, eliminate the others.

The Super Space-Time Tournament is still is in development and this time a heartbreaking outcome has been witnessedbecause one of the participants who is under the command of Aeos has created several crystal warriors, cornering the contestants as seen in the most recent chapter.

In the chapter #6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Ultra God Missionone of the mysterious black warriors of Aeos, finds himself fighting a battleagainst Hit, Pan, Yamcha and Gohan, cornering them for a moment due to their amazing techniques. In an attempt to turn the battle around, Hit has used his timeskip to try and stop the crystal soldiers that this individual had created. However, it was all part of the plan that this stranger had made, since it was a trap to petrify to the fighter.

This action has generated in Pan a reaction of displeasure and tries to go to Hit’s aid, but is stopped by Gohan. Likewise, this warrior in black launches one last attack with her crystals in order to petrify Goku’s granddaughter. Nevertheless, Gohan gets in the way and crystallizes it for a short time..

After having petrified Gohan for a period of time, this mysterious warrior in black decides reveal the story behind its originbecause he comes from a town known as the Crystal Tribecommenting that his species was completely annihilated by an evil space piratebeing the only survivor.

In the middle of this conversation, the mysterious warrior has a flashback where can you see the silhouette of this space piratebeing identical to Chilledan ancestor of Frieza.

It is well known that Chilled is a character that existed in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Episode of Bardockbeing eliminated by Goku’s fatherbeginning the fear of this race towards the Saiyan.

In this episode, hinted that Chilled might be back via a different timelinejoining the other characters that are already in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Missionbecoming a mythical antagonist like his relative Frieza, since they share a similar personality, as well as many characteristics that make them very dangerous.