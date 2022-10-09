Dr. Lillian Haddock, the Outstanding Woman in Medical Education

Head of the Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism and director of the Education Committee that took the regional program on “Treatment, Complications and Detection of Diabetes” to all of Puerto Rico

Dra. Lillian Haddock Suárez, Medical doctor, internist and endocrinologist, specialist in Diabetes and Metabolism. Photomontage: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

“Thanks to what she did in Puerto Rico in the 70s, I have my diabetes totally controlled today, and I have no side effects from the diabetes to date”, confirms Dr. Reynold Lopez, a specialist in general surgery.

the medical doctor, Lillian Haddock Suárez, internist and endocrinologist, specialist in Diabetes Y Metabolismarrives in the 1960s to join the faculty of the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.

Also in the 1970s, it was appointed Head of the Endocrinology Section, Diabetes Y Metabolism and director of the Education Committee that took the regional program on “Treatment, complications and detection of Diabetes”

With this program, education was provided to doctors, nurses, technicians, dieticians and health administrators, obtaining recognition from the American Diabetes Association; to later be Dean of Academic Affairs of the UPR Medical Sciences Campus. She was editor of the Puerto Rico Health Sciences Journal.

He did research on the use of radioisotopes of vitamin D3H3, radioimmunoassays of Parathormone (PTH), Vitamin D Metabolites, Osteoporosis and Menopause.

In 1980 she was President of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, and in 1990 she was President of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the American College of Physicians, receiving a Master’s degree and Laureate Award.

Among multiple honors, she was named ‘Outstanding Woman in Medical Education’ by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and ‘Professor Emeritus’ by the University of Puerto Rico.

Currently, his work and commitment to the patients of his specialty are recognized, and even today, the fruits of his research and the impact that his participation had in medicine in Puerto Rico, students, professors, workers of health, today they appreciate their dedication and dedication to research, because with it came advances in general medicine and endocrinology.