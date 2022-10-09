Daniela Aedo studies to be a complete actress in theater and voice dubbing

That girl who made you fill with emotion just by seeing her speak, cry or be eloquent in front of the camera, is now a woman who has developed her artistic qualities by the unwavering desire to tell stories. For it, Daniela Aedo has understood that she wants to be the best version of herself on stage, in front of a camera, or when she’s forging something with a sheet of music in front of her.

Thus, that past in soap operas, today has become an acting specialization, where she develops as a voice dubbing actress, a musician specialized in guitar and with the ability to create her own songs and, as recently happened to her, work in the world of theater to learn all the facets that this industry offers you.

That is why Daniela Aedo spoke in an interview for The Herald of Mexico and broke down his role in the film “Hocus Pocus 2” (Abracadabra 2) where she gives voice to the character of Becca. In the same way, he recounted his theatrical learning process with 9 months of studies and the end in the staging Witches of Salem. To top it off and not least, the music is about to give you surprises soon.

“Hocus Pocus”, your big break

After years of wishing for a voice actress, knocking on the right doors for this and preparing correctly so as not to falter, Daniela Aedo got a prominent role in the Disney production, voicing Becca.

“The original movie was before I was born and I remember seeing it in bits and pieces on Channel 5. When the casting for part two came out, I started to watch it, but one is going to do a casting and they don’t tell you which character you will dub, the auditions They are blind. Disney does it like this, your voice is sent and I did a test for Becca because I was in that age range, “recalled Daniela Aedo.

Excited by this creative process of only knowing parts of the character that you will double in audition, she recounted what led her to prepare for this job that she enjoys so much.

“I knew that I could use my voice in other things and I wanted to integrate dubbing. I have always wanted to do dubbing for Disney, to be in those movies. The first person who gave me an opportunity was Ricardo Tejedo, I found him on Facebook, I told him that It was my dream to do it and he asked me to send him a demo, I didn’t know what it was, I recorded a song at home and I sent him that.

“Then I went to the United States to study music, I came back and made a demo with my voices. I went to study dubbing, but to do it you must first be an actor and the specialization is dubbing. Then he invited me to his studio and he liked me for not giving up,” he said.

“I started from the bottom, it was four years of making background characters, little ones and now just in the fifth Arturo Mercado Jr. spoke to me for this casting and I stayed there because those from Disney heard my voice, it had nothing to do with my television past , that made me feel very good because it was the fruit of my work,” he said.

Study theater to be a better actress

At some point, Daniela was aware that she had to go further in her work and better prepare herself as an actress. This led her to enter an acting improvement program with Diego del Río. The result was one of the best experiences of her life.

“I had worked as an actress but had not studied and I found myself with a limit, I did not know how to do it differently because I did not know anything. I looked for Diego del Río, I saw that they opened an Acting Conservatory in Sunland, an artistic high school and there they have a program of one year for acting improvement. The requirement is to be a professional actor with a career; it was 9 months that it already finished, “he specified.

At this stage, I agree with a group of 16 people who, like her, prepared themselves to be better. She had to dedicate 6 days a week to it and lose opportunities in casting in order to improve. In the same way, she gets away from distractions or friends, all in order to create a large acting group that now seeks to self-manage her projects.

It was so that the graduation of the same provided “Witches of Salem”, montage where Daniela did a lot of everything.

“In addition to acting classes, we also received production classes. I looked for sponsorships, got interviews, managed Instagram. I did not study communication, but I wanted to learn everything, if I had to be a PR how would I do it and a new job opportunity opened up ” . “I was also a costume assistant, we painted the theater as a group and we got the wood to build it, we would spend hours sanding wood or painting. I thought it was a very beautiful exercise in union and teamwork, it wasn’t even during class time anymore. We built the school theater and others will come and make it about us. You’re part of a community forever.”

After the experience, Aedo specified that she conceives herself today as an investigative actress, since she must question her roles more.

And music flows through her veins

With an excited tone of voice when chatting about what she is passionate about, Daniela Aedo anticipates that she is about to release new songs, just as she did before the pandemic and the aforementioned stage of acting study. Therefore, she admits that she is in search of the sound of her.

“After the songs I released and the break to study, people don’t know but I spend my time writing and producing. Now I’m with Alex Guillén, he’s a very talented and professional colleague, very upright, I make new music with him and I think I just recapitulated what songs and messages and image I wanted to give,” he said.

To find his ideal sound, he admitted that he must have his guitar with him.

“It is important that my guitar played by me is in my songs. Those that do not bring it, I feel that it is not there. Also that they are my lyrics with my influences of rock, folk, country, the singer song writer. I’m not going to limit instrumentally and I can write for any instrument, but I see myself rocking out on the guitar and throwing myself on the floor”, he revealed.

To top it off, he announced that he will soon give a concert, next November, in addition to the fact that he will be releasing new songs.

The letters, I write of love, of the beautiful one and of the one who suffers. In the end I write about the things that have happened to me, I have had boyfriends, many exes, many trips to countries and years on the streets, since I have been in things since I was 5 years old.

I developed the ability to feel a lot and from what I see I make stories.

To say goodbye to Boston, when I came back from the University, I made a song for him. Also one to Buenos Aires that I started and I haven’t finished.

Sometimes you marry your songs and then you detach yourself because they are not that good; the ones now are new.

People have followed my career since I was a child, they write to me, they see my songs and that support is still there, I live in constant shock. I’m surprised that the public is so generous with me, I feel warm in my heart.

Daniela Aedo in all her social networks. And on TikTok and YouTube channel.

“I am an actress and musician and I will do it wherever they put me. I want to do theater, movies, novels, the feeling is similar although the formats change, but the pleasure of art is that I want to do more” – Daniela Aedo

