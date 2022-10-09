Dani Alves trains at the Barcelona Halftime facilities

Midtime Editorial

Daniel Alves has not stopped training despite the fact that the tournament with Cougars It ended with the elimination of the team in the Opening 2022. The winger has continued to train on his behalf to be ready in case Brazil summons him to the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and for that he has been training at the Barcelona facilities.

The historic Brazilian side has posted an image on his Instagram account where He is seen in one of the Barcelona gyms and has also worn the Blaugrana team shirtwhich has caused countless comments from various fans.

Some followers have wondered if Alves will leave Pumas or if he would return to the Catalans. Situation that would be complicated since Alves has a contract with Pumas and for now he tries to stay in football form despite the fact that it ended its activity last week.

Alves even had his last official match on September 23 when the felines lost the penultimate match of the tournament. Opening 2022 against Puebla 2-1. That duel corresponded to Day 7, but was postponed until the end because Pumas traveled to dispute the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Brazilian no longer played Day 17 nor did he travel with the team to Ciudad Juárez for the duel against the Braves, because he suffered a blow in the previous practice and the decision was made not to make the trip as a precaution so that he could recover .