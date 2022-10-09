Dani Alves appears in Barcelona clothing and thanks the club for allowing him to train prior to Qatar 2022

After the elimination of Pumas in the Apertura 2022, Dani Alves traveled to Barcelona and trains with his former team with a view to Qatar 2022

The defender of Cougars and former soccer player Barcelona, Daniel Alvespublished a photograph in which he appears dressed in culé training clothing and thanks “this house” for opening “the doors for whatever it takes” while recovering from discomfort in his right knee and with his mind set to be part of the final list of Brazil who will attend the World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Forever grateful to this house for opening the doors for whatever it takes. The great ones when challenged will never back down. They will fight, they will fight until the last second of their existence,” he wrote. Daniel Alves and in response received a “Barcelona It is your house, Dani“, by the culé team.

The Opening 2022 on the MX League ended prematurely for the versatile 39-year-old, as Cougars He was eliminated one day after the conclusion of the regular phase of the Mexican contest and for the last appointment of the calendar, against FC Juárez, he did not make the trip with the Auriazul club due to a blow to the knee that he received during training, which was It became controversial because in the first instance it was officially reported as an injury, although the Brazilian denied his own entity hours later.

Dani Alves showed his support for Barcelona on social networks. Instagram Dani Alves

“The Brazilian defender did not make the trip to face the commitment against FC Juárez due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, which is still under evaluation by the club’s medical team,” he said. Cougars it’s a statement.

After a while, Daniel Alves clarified that he received a blow on the eve of the trip to the State of Chihuahua and his absence was decided as a precautionary measure and because Cougars nothing was played on the last date.

“We don’t have a big goal to fight for him. At the end of the day, we made the decision not to travel, but thank God everything is fine, everything is calm,” the Brazilian wrote on Twitter. Cougars pointed out his mistake and repeated what was reported by Daniel Alves in your message.

On September 29, ESPN He reported that Daniel Alves He packed his bags to Barcelona for a short time, to fly to Mexico briefly and then to take another plane to Turin, Italy, to report with the Brazilian team on November 14.