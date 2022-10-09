Cuban boxer Lázaro Álvarez DESTROYED in Mexico and remained professional UNDEFEATED – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The outstanding Cuban boxer Lazaro Alvarez (3-0, 1 KO)three-time world champion and three-time Olympic bronze medalist, left through the wide door in his third fight as a professional, held this Friday in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The Pinar del Rio was far superior to the local Brandom Obledo (4-1-1, 2 KOs) and took away his undefeated record in the ring, to keep his, during a six-round fight in the 135-pound division. Lázaro took the victory by technical knockout in the fifth round, in a duel broadcast live on ESPN KnockOut.

From the very first round, the Cuban showed that he was the favorite in the fight and landed strong blows that impacted the anatomy of the Mexican, who did not have a solid enough guard to stop Álvarez. In the second, Obledo tried to attack in the early stages, but the Antillean stopped him with a flurry of blows that left the Aztec with no options.

The third and fourth sets were more of the same: Lázaro Álvarez shooting like never before, with effectiveness and solidity in his fists, while the Mexican had to step back and reinforce, as best he could, his defense, barely throwing punches, being and in a matter of time the victory of the Cuban.

Finally, in the fifth round, another flurry of punches and powerful left hands from the Pinar del Rio that solidly impacted Obledo’s anatomy, forced the main referee to stop the fight, already with the Mexican on his knees, declaring the technical knockout and the victory. for Lazaro Alvarez.

In this way, the Cuban remained undefeated in the professional ring after three outings, adding his first victory before the time limit.

«The victory came out… the KO we were looking for came out, in order to give more confirmation to my career as a professional. I want to dedicate the victory to Pinar del Río as I promised,” said Lázaro, known in sports jargon as “The Prince” of Cuban boxing.

As already reported on this websiteanother four Cuban fighters have professional fights scheduled during the month of October on Mexican soil, the cases of Roniel Iglesias (2-0, 1 KO) against the Venezuelan Juan “Niño” Ruiz (27-7, 19 KOs) at 147 pounds; Yosbany Veitía (debut) in the 118; Osvel Caballero (2-0, 2 KOs) at 130 and Arlen Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) at 175.

