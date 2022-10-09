Cruz Azul vs León goals, summary, controversies and videos

Cruz Azul remains intractable and accumulated its fifth consecutive victory. This time, much more important: in the framework of the reclassification. The cement workers once again asserted the house and beat León 1-0 in the second match of the reclassification of this day. Earlier, Tigres UANL won by the minimum against Necaxa.

The duel started very tight and with few options for both teams. However, as the minutes went by, those led by Raúl Gutiérrez began to impose themselves on their rivals and the clearest chances of the first half were seen. Already in the complement two more loose groups were seen and the clearest ones began to lean towards the side of the cement workers.

Ignacio Rivero at minute 71′ took advantage of an error by the rival goalkeeper and scored the first and only goal of the night. The play was all by Uriel Antuna, who overflowed to the line and threw a cross at grass level that Rodolfo Cota could not stop and gave a rebuke that was left at the feet of the Uruguayan. With this result, Cruz Azul writes its name among the best 8 teams in the entire championship.

León is saved from the second

Nacho puts the first

Goal disallowed against Cruz Azul

Escobar returns to the fields

El Potro gets romantic

Cruz Azul is already in the Azteca

Escobar reappears after injury

Blue Cross Alignment

León also arrives at Azteca

This is what the numbers that Cruz Azul will use look like

This is how they received Cruz Azul

Awesome! The play of lights to receive Cruz Azul