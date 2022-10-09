Sports

Cruz Azul vs León goals, summary, controversies and videos

Cruz Azul won by the minimum in a very difficult duel and enters the Fiesta Grande with a streak of five consecutive wins.

The cement box is obliged to win if it wants to continue in the tournament
The cement box is obliged to win if it wants to continue in the tournament
Cruz Azul remains intractable and accumulated its fifth consecutive victory. This time, much more important: in the framework of the reclassification. The cement workers once again asserted the house and beat León 1-0 in the second match of the reclassification of this day. Earlier, Tigres UANL won by the minimum against Necaxa.

The duel started very tight and with few options for both teams. However, as the minutes went by, those led by Raúl Gutiérrez began to impose themselves on their rivals and the clearest chances of the first half were seen. Already in the complement two more loose groups were seen and the clearest ones began to lean towards the side of the cement workers.

Ignacio Rivero at minute 71′ took advantage of an error by the rival goalkeeper and scored the first and only goal of the night. The play was all by Uriel Antuna, who overflowed to the line and threw a cross at grass level that Rodolfo Cota could not stop and gave a rebuke that was left at the feet of the Uruguayan. With this result, Cruz Azul writes its name among the best 8 teams in the entire championship.

