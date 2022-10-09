Cristiano Ronaldo annoyed with the way Erik ten Hag works

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.10.2022 14:51:11





Cristiano Ronaldo is going through a moment extremely complicated in the Man Utd. The striker stopped being an undisputed starter and, now as a substitute, he is far from being a footballer who makes a difference in the Dutch team Erik ten Hagwith whom the Lusitanian has a relationship tense.

The journalist from TimesDuncan Castles, recently revealed that the striker is going through a difficult football moment, since does not agree with the ideas of the trainedr Dutchman, whom he considers “stubborn and unnecessarily attached to the style that worked for him at Ajax”.

Beyond the substitutions, what the former Real Madrid player loves the most upset of the coach is his way of workingr. The Lusitanian is clear that if the team played differently he could get better results.

“Inside sources describe Cristiano Ronaldo Often in disagreement with the. They talk about a footballer who complains about the quality and the nature of the training“said Castles, who is very close to the Portuguese’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

So far this campaign, the player has only disputed a total of 468 minutes Distributed in 9 duels. In Premier he was only a starter on one occasion; in the Europa League in 3 of 3 games, although Ten Hag shows -every time he can- that he is not one of the undisputed ones.