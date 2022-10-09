Club América would manage to sell one of its players to Necaxa

The America club They always seek to form the best squad to face each tournament and seek to consolidate themselves as champions. In this contest, the group Cream blue has had great results, but naturally there have been times when the players did not finish performing as representatives of Coapawhich is why it is better to allow them to go to another institution as the healthiest job conclusion between the institution Eagle and the footballer. Is now Necaxa the team that wants to give rise to an element that did not shine in America.

The Rays are playing for Reclassification against Tigres tonight, in a duel where Necaxa does not look favorite to advance. However, during the broadcast, the reporter from TUDNVladimir García, mentioned that the group from Aguascalientes will validate the purchase option of Ferdinand Madrigala midfielder who still belongs to the institution of Coapa and that came as a loan to the rojiblancos.

Does America no longer need Fernando Madrigal?

At 30 years of age, it is very unlikely that Madrigal can increase the level that is known to him, and although he does not occupy a position as a foreigner, Jonathan dos Santos already covers those characteristics in a better way, not to mention that Richard Sánchez and Pedro Aquino take full advantage of Ferdinand in terms of differential performance with the team. In short, this operation that gives way to the current player of Necaxa is the best thing that can happen with your contract that still binds you to the Eagle Nest.