Chilling hit by George Springer in game of life or death for the Blue Jays

toronto — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was escorted off the field after colliding with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, JP Crawford hit a pop ball into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette were tough after the ball, but it landed when the two collided. All three runners scored to tie the game 9-9.

It seemed as if Bichette’s right arm hit Springer in the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and remained in the game after being checked out by a coach. A dizzy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

Springer, 33, a four-time All-Star, cheered on the cheering crowd as he left the outfield in the vehicle.

Seattle beat Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.