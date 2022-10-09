Checo Pérez finished second in the Japanese Grand Prix

Checo Pérez won the position on the last lap at Suzuka and is runner-up in the championship

With a controversial career ending Czech Perez finished in second place in Japanese Grand Prix after an event marked by rain and the controversy over the sanction against Charles Leclerc.

Czech Perez played again for Max Verstappen Y Red Bull by stealing the points ferrari and give the crown to a Max Verstappen who dominated the race from start to finish and needed a new boost from Checo to become world champion.

A rocky start in Suzuka with Czech Perez in good shape beating Carlos Sainz on the main straight and establishing himself in third position.

The rain caused chaos on the track with Carlos Sainz stamped against the wall, Sebastian Vettel crossed on track after a touch with Fernando Alonso Y Alex Alban out of track.

All this caused the appearance of the yellow flags on the track and for lap three the red flags came out and with this all the cars went to the pits for a long wait and with the hopes of returning to activity.

After another two hours the stewards decided to restart the race with a moving restart with a stopwatch showing 45 minutes to go.

After five minutes of lapping with a safety car, the race restarted with the clock at 40′. The restart was uneventful, all drivers were cautious and Czech He stayed in position with no problem.

Checo Pérez won the position on the last lap at Suzuka and is runner-up in the championship Red Bull

With 36 minutes to go, the leaders entered the pits for an intermediate tire due to the improvement on the track and the Mexican returned in seventh position, but after four minutes he moved up to fourth place after beating Guanyu Zhou and stay behind Mick Schumacher, who had a rain tire.

The Mexican regained his third place at minute 32 and put himself at a distance of 7.3 from charles leclercwho was second, while the leader was Max Verstappen.

In less than five minutes the tires of charles leclerc they went into crisis and the Mexican cut a deficit from 6.8 to 4.6 seconds with 18 minutes to go.

The poor management of the Monegasque caused the Mexican to close to 3.5 seconds with 15 minutes remaining in the race.

Checo began to dangerously approach Leclerc and the confidence of the Mexican made him ask his engineer Hugh Bird if he was asleep, then he did not receive orders. “You’re on the beat,” Bird replied.

With five minutes to go, the Mexican was 5 tenths behind and filled the driver’s mirrors with ferraribut Leclerc he clung on looking to cool the tires going through the puddles.

The fight for second position continued until the final lap, and it was in the last corner that the controversy arose, as charles leclerc crossed the chicane and blocked the driver of Red Bull to try to keep his place and cross the finish line earlier, which meant a five-second penalty against the European.