Chayanne: the business he runs in secret and that increases his fortune

At 54 years old and with more than 40 years of successful career behind him, the Puerto Rican singer Chayanne These days he enjoys the great achievements achieved throughout his career (and also focuses on those he still has to achieve). And it is that Elmer Figueroa Arce, as his real name is, is one of the most successful Latin artists worldwide and is among those who have sold the most records.

However, it is not only music that has allowed the author of “Y tú te vas” to transcend and generate his fortune. And it is that Chayanne, like many other international artists and celebrities, has ventured into other businesses and investments to strengthen his fortune. And one of them is the world of fragrances and perfumes, another classic of different celebrities.

Chayanne: the business that he runs in secret and that increases his fortune. Source: Terra Archive.

Chayanne’s business that allows him to increase his fortune and “smells good”

In 1984, after a few years in the youth band “Los Chicos”, Chayanne He signed his first contract as a solo artist. He did it with the RCA Records label and, since then, the career of the musician born in Río Piedras (Puerto Rico) has been on a permanent rise.

But hand in hand with hits like “Provócame”, “Tiempo de vals” and “Salomé”, Chayanne he knew how to make different investments so that the growth of his fortune was not exclusively linked to music. According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, the artist’s fortune is valued at about 40 million dollars.

Outside of the music Chayanne has invested in property (real estate). But the little-known business of the artist is the one that has him as a shareholder of cosmetic companies. And, like so many other celebrities, Chayanne He launched his own fragrance. This is Brizza, which was launched in 2009 and is on sale through the “Fuller” catalog cosmetics line.