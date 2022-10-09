“El Chavo del 8” It was and is one of the most popular series in Mexico, if not the most popular in all of history. And it is that the characters of La Vecindad created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños (“chespirito”) made entire generations laugh, and it is an effect that they continue to achieve among those who enjoy their episodes, regardless of age.

Characters like the kid, Chilindrina, Quico, Don Ramón and Chilindrina became stars and inevitable references for children, and the tours that the actors who played them made throughout Latin America were a real rage. If they came to fill soccer stadiums, theaters and even airports! Because each one of them, the daily situations and the conflicts or realities that had to be faced daily in La Vecindad ended up being part of our lives.

Chavo del 8: this was the luxurious mansion of Mr. Barriga and Ñoño, far from the neighborhood. Source: Terra Production.

And although most of the episodes took place inside the Neighborhood -more than 90% of the shootings were done in the same studio-, not all the protagonists of The kid They lived in those apartments. In fact, the Mr. Belly and Ñoño (both characters played by Edgar Vivar) lived in a luxurious mansion. And Mr. Barriga only showed up in the neighborhood to collect the rent from the tenants, and also to take a hit from the Chavo del 8.

How was the luxurious mansion where Mr. Barriga and Ñoño lived, far from La Vecindad

In one of the episodes of “El Chavo del 8”, some characters visit the house of the manager of La Vecindad and his son. This is the episode called precisely “La Casa del Mr. Belly“, and they are Doña Florinda (Florinda Meza), El Chavo (Chespirito), Doña Clotilde (Angelines Fernández) and La Chilindrina (María Antonieta de las Nieves) who visit the luxurious mansion.

It was the only episode of the program “El Chavo del 8” which was filmed on location. And among the impressive luxuries of the house of the characters played by Edgar Vivar, a pristine red carpet and Ñoño’s room overflowing with giant toys stood out, which led to the surprise of the very same Chavo del 8.

Although in that episode no specifications are given of the place where the house of the Mr. Belly and Ñoño, in another chapter of “El Chavo del 8” It is the homeowner himself who explains that his home was far from La Vecindad, in an exclusive area and that the house was located on the corner of “Cachalote” and “Marsopa” streets.