Anna Maria Polo (63), lawyer and host of the highly successful Telemundo cycle “Case closed”, has become quite a celebrity. And it is that the histrionic lawyer and her strong character are a sensation, as well as the cases that are addressed in each of the programs. From the unusualness of some of the lawsuits that she must resolve to the anger generated by certain requests from the litigants, and that Dr. Polo does not bother to hide.

Also, Anna Maria Polo She is a true influencer on social networks and her posts referring to her private life, her family and tips for carrying out her day-to-day routine also receive endless interactions on her Instagram account. But the most distinctive feature of the driver of “Case closed” it is the particular way in which it mediates -or tries to mediate- in each one of the cases. And although she always manages to impose her personality and make herself respected, on one occasion the emotion was stronger and the doctor was moved to tears during one of the programs.

Related news

Case Closed: the sad story that moved Dr. Ana María Polo. Source: Terra Archive.

The day Dr. Polo was moved to tears in “Case Closed”

The conflicts and situations that Anna Maria Polo had to resolve over so many years of “Case closed” They were the most varied. Some of them incredible, others aberrant and even outrageous. But on one occasion, the situation was very sad and emotional. And the doctor could not contain the tears of emotion and pain.

In the episode in question, a man said that -being pregnant- his wife lost their children twice, which generated indescribable pain in the couple and in the eldest daughter of who would be her little brother. Faced with this situation, a psychologist recommended that they adopt a dog. And so the family did, but an unexpected turn in the whole situation led them to be on the witness stand. “Case closed” and in front of Anna Maria Polo.

Case Closed: the sad story that moved Dr. Ana María Polo. Source: Terra Archive.

And it is that the plaintiff in that episode was a woman who claimed to be the owner of the puppy, who had been lost and whom she was desperately looking for. And that she discovered that the little animal was with her new family when they all coincided on a beach. For this reason, the woman asked the doctor Ana Polo in “Case closed” get your pet back. The moving nature of the whole situation and the difficulty in drawing up a verdict that would not be detrimental to any of the parties -because each one had its reasons- led the driver to break down in tears.