Blame Clara Chía Martí? Shakira reveals the TRUE reason for her BREAKUP with Gerard Piqué | PHOTO

In the last days, Shakira She has been very active on her social networks, thus creating great uncertainty in all her fans due to a message full of mystery. Through this message, the Colombian reveals the real reason from his breaking off with Gerard Piqué, Photo which leaves in question whether separation of both artists was fault of Clara Chia Marti.

A message that has raised several suspicions regarding the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué puts in check and, as the singer says, it was due to the monotony; this message may be addressed to Clara Chia Marti of which it is said that the breakup was his fault. Starting the message with the phrases: “It wasn’t your fault…”, “Neither mine”, the singer uploaded this Photo to social networks.

And this weekend, Shakira complete the message reveals the true cause from his breaking off with Gerard Piqué declaring that the fault was the monotony and not the footballer’s new girlfriend. This type of message has generated a lot of uncertainty because it is not known if it is a hint from the singer to Piqué, since even the Colombian uploaded a trailer where a person is seen stepping on a heart.

“It was the fault of the monotony”

Is Photo has generated endless reactions, because in this way Shakira reveals the true cause of the breaking off what did you have with Gerard Piquéwhich many see as a hint towards Clara Chia Marti whose separation was said to be his fault. However, this is still in doubt, and the only thing left to do is wait for the singer to reveal what all this is about that she is sharing on her social networks.

Despite this, it is said that this Photo shared by Shakira It has to do more than anything with a new record work, since it is customary for the singer to share this type of publication before releasing new music. Well, she herself has said that she is working on new music, it should be noted that her most recent success was “Te congratulations”, a theme about which she is said to have hinted at Gerard Piqué.

in the last days Shakira Y Gerard Piqué They had a new meeting on the occasion of a baseball game of one of their children, during this event, the former couple did not speak to each other, but they did everything for the good of the little ones so that they lead a normal life.