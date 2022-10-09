Entertainment

Blame Clara Chía Martí? Shakira reveals the TRUE reason for her BREAKUP with Gerard Piqué | PHOTO

Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

In the last days, Shakira She has been very active on her social networks, thus creating great uncertainty in all her fans due to a message full of mystery. Through this message, the Colombian reveals the real reason from his breaking off with Gerard Piqué, Photo which leaves in question whether separation of both artists was fault of Clara Chia Marti.

A message that has raised several suspicions regarding the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué puts in check and, as the singer says, it was due to the monotony; this message may be addressed to Clara Chia Marti of which it is said that the breakup was his fault. Starting the message with the phrases: “It wasn’t your fault…”, “Neither mine”, the singer uploaded this Photo to social networks.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList9 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Theories that affirm that Juan Gabriel belonged to another world

2 weeks ago

Adamari López and the WW diet with which she lost more than 10 kilos at 50

2 weeks ago

This is the strange NICKNAME that King Charles III gave Meghan Markle as a symbol of respect

3 days ago

The unthinkable reason why Shakira refused to star in the movie “The Mask of Zorro”

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button