Bitter debut of “Gullit” Peña in Honduran soccer

The experienced Mexican soccer player Carlos “Gullit” Pena finally made his debut in soccer in Honduras, although he did not have a good time since his team Life was beaten 3-0 at home by the Motagua.

The signing of the controversial Aztec player was announced on August 23 and more than a month after that news he was able to debut in the National League.

With number 21, “Gullit” entered the 87 minutes instead of the catracho attacker Juan Ramon Mejia and on the field he could do little or nothing to prevent his team from being thrashed by the champion and current leader of the National League.