Bitter debut of “Gullit” Peña in Honduran soccer
La Ceiba, Honduras.
The experienced Mexican soccer player Carlos “Gullit” Pena finally made his debut in soccer in Honduras, although he did not have a good time since his team Life was beaten 3-0 at home by the Motagua.
The signing of the controversial Aztec player was announced on August 23 and more than a month after that news he was able to debut in the National League.
With number 21, “Gullit” entered the 87 minutes instead of the catracho attacker Juan Ramon Mejia and on the field he could do little or nothing to prevent his team from being thrashed by the champion and current leader of the National League.
After the final whistle, the Mexican greeted his coach Ferdinand Mira.
With this drop, Vida stagnates in fourth place in the standings with just 20 points.
wide career
“Gullit” Peña has developed his career in recent years in Central American soccer, having recently played for Antigua in Guatemala and FAS in El Salvador.
In Salvadoran football, he managed to win a league title in 2021. In Liga MX, Carlos Peña wore the shirts of Pachuca, León, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Necaxa; He also had the opportunity to play in Europe when he played with Rangers from Scotland.
At the national team level, the now Vida player was a World Cup player with the Mexican team when playing the 2014 World Cup.
He also played in the Copa América Centenario and a Gold Cup.