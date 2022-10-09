Entertainment

Before Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, Maite Perroni teaches them how to silence rumors

Maite Perroni / Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto
It is no secret to anyone that Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar faced criticism and rumors, since their relationship would have started when Tovar was with another actress, which led the public and the media to describe Perroni as the third in discord; just as they did at her time with Irina Baeva.

And it is that Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, according to Geraldine Bazán, began their relationship when Soto and Bazán were married. There was even a lot of talk about the cruelty of the Russian when “sending hints and messages” to Soto’s wife so that she finds out about the relationship they had.

So this couple has had to carry the shadow of deception on their backs, this has caused each step they take to be in the eye of the hurricane, and that they have had to suspend their so-called wedding twice, it has only fueled the idea that they are both paying karma for having made Geraldine suffer.

Maite Perroni put an end to those rumors about her

While Maite and Andrés silenced all the rumors through their wedding, which they made public this Saturday, without more pomp or declaration than a black and white photo on Instagram. In other words, they got engaged weeks ago and now they are getting married without making it into the news, so they did not have to face the ridicule of the press or the public.

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar at their gagab wedding

