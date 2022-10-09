Barcelona is beating Celta at Camp Nou and regaining the lead in the Spanish league!
The Barcelona faces at the Camp Nou Celta Vigo (1-0) for the eighth date of the Spanish championship and in search of the three points to return to the top of the tournament.
pedri opened the scoring for the azulgranas after taking advantage of an error from Unai Nunezwho left the ball dead after a bad rejection and the midfielder only came to push it in the 16th minute.
Those led by Xavi Hernandez face this commitment with a very strange lineup. The DT puts three left-handed sides, although Mark Alonso plays central with Pique. upstairs are Fernando Torres with raphinha Y Lewandowski.
After the triumph of real Madrid about him Getafethe white team is the leader with 22 units and the azulgranas are second with 19. In the event of winning, the Barcelona would tie the meringue, but would be first due to the goal difference in favor.
Confirmed lineups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Piqué, Balde, Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lewandowski.
Celta Vigo: marchesin; Hugo Mallo, Aidoo, Unai Núñez, Javi Galán; Beltrán, Óscar Rodríguez, Veiga, Cervi; Iago Aspas and Larsen.
Schedule: 1:00 PM.
Transmission: Sky Sports or DirecTV.