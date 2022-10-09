Aucas is one step away from reaching the Copa Libertadores | National Championship | Sports

The Quito League defeat (3-0) against Delfin SC at the start of date 13 clarifies the outlook for qualifying for the Copa Libertadores for the Ecuadorian clubs of the LigaProwith Aucas and Catholic University among the optioned to enter the 2023 payroll.

With the fall in Jocay, Liga de Quito was left with 49 points in the accumulated table, three behind Universidad Católica and Aucas (52) that their parties must comply with, with which on this date they can secure 55 points and remain unattainable for whiteswith a ceiling of 55 but with only +3 in their average goal, unlike the Camaratas who have +23 and the Orientals with +20.

Aucas receives Mushuc Runa this Sunday (15:30) and a victory will allow César Farías’ team reach a goal that in its 77 years of institutional life it has not managed to: play the Copa Libertadores.

Aucas defends leadership in the LigaPro, Universidad Católica and Independiente del Valle lurking

The expectation grows Aucas, undefeated in 17 days, leader of the second phase of the LigaPro, main optioned to win the stage and wide favorite against those of Ponchito, They arrive without wins in the last five days, with three defeats and two draws.

The saints are in the same situation, they arrive from three wins in a row and they face Cumbayá FC, whom they defeated in the first leg by 1-0, a team that has not won in the last two dates.

If Aucas and Católica do not win in the current day, they have two more dates ahead to complete the three points that will mark distance with the Leaguewith minimal possibilities to date.

The classification to the Copa Libertadores in the LigaPro is for three clubs and it is defined by the accumulated table or with direct quotas in case of being finalists of the national tournament.

The first ticket has it Barcelona SCwinner of the first stage and, for today, first finalist of the contest, with which Two more quotas remain to be defined.

Additional for Ecuador there is a second classifiedin case of Valley Independentwhich will not occupy quotas from those granted by the Ecuadorian tournament for being champion of the South American Cup.

Another ticket is defined by Ecuador Cup, tournament that the clubs that are at the top of the LigaPro table do not fight this season and that has as its leader to independentso the Quota will be left for October 9, El Nacional or Mushuc Runa, who contest the semi-final home run. (D)