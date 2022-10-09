Astros and not Dodgers, favorite to champion World Series

With everything and that they ended up obtaining the best record in the majors in the regular role of the 2022 MLB season with a relentless 111-51, the Los Angeles Dodgers it seems that they would have ceased to be the favorites to be world series champions.

This according to New York Post columnist and MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, who wrote in one of his articles that due to how complicated his rivals would be in the National League Divisional and Championship Series, if he advances, his path to the Fall Classic would be more difficult than the teams that are favorites on the young circuit.

According to Heyman, the organization that would now have the most opportunity on paper, to be the new monarch in the Big leagues would be the Houston Astroswho would supposedly have “more comfortable” rivals on their way to the World Series.

The Astros will play the Division Series against the winner between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, while the Dodgers will do the same either against the Padres or the Mets.

This is just a guess from one of the most distinguished specialists in MLB, however this is baseball. If there is a sport that gives more surprises throughout the planet, that is the “King of Sports” and it is no mere coincidence that this nickname has been earned out of nowhere.