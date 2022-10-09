Andrés García fulfilled his last wish

Andres Garcia

The famous actor Andrés García has mentioned on several occasions that he feels in his last days, in one of his most recent YouTube videos the actor even said that “we are living the last days of Andrés García”.

And although he has been seen very deteriorated in his videos due to liver cirrhosis that he suffers from, the actor fulfilled his last wish in life, because although he had mentioned that he wanted Juan Gabriel’s song, Eternal Love, to be played at his funeral , also wanted people to enjoy their favorite song.

And the song would be: The caps of my horn, performed by Germán Lizárraga and his band Estrellas de Sinaloa, his favorite. Which was heard by Germán Lizárraga himself, who contacted Margarita Foaly to make this dream come true.

Andrés García lived his last will

According to Margarita Potrillo, she explained that this tribute did not cost her a penny, although a big party was held for this event, since Germán Lizárraga went to Andrés’ house to play his song, “We have been listening to that song for many years and it was Andrés’ wish It is real that when he leaves his world they will play that song for him. Germán finds out and tells him: ‘I want to sing it to him in life.’ I have no money, my pocket is not enough to pay for that, no, it was a gift,” he said.