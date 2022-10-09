Entertainment

Although no one would believe it, Laura León dethroned the couple of the moment

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Laura Leon
Laura Leon

It is no secret to anyone that the telenovela El Premio Mayor became a great success, from which its protagonists obtained the affection of the public, but do you remember who were the protagonists? if you said Laura León and Carlos Bonavides, you are wrong.

Originally the leading role was for Sergio Goyri and Sasha Soköl, but the characters that stole the show were those of Guicho and his wife, which made Sergio Goyri decide to leave his role as a journalist.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY BELIEVED ABOUT FERNANDO COLUNGA. LUCERO REVEALED IT ALL

THE LUXURY MANSION WHERE VERÓNICA CASTRO IS HIDING FROM THE ACCUSATIONS THAT COULD RUIN HER CAREER

Sergio Goyri played Jorge Domensain, while Sasha Soköl played Rosario Dominguez, also known in history as ‘Charo’ by people who were close to the character.

Sergio Goyri left the role because they did not comply with the fact that he was the protagonist

Sasha confessed that she had no problems with anyone, but it is believed that the relationship she had with Lorena was not the best, so she had to leave her, for her own good, so she left the production.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The celebrity who left Erika Buenfil standing up with the engagement ring is revealed

2 weeks ago

In his last days Andrés García reveals an enigmatic connection with Adamari López

2 weeks ago

Yeferson Cossio to the mother of Yina Calderón

5 days ago

It was Eduardo Capetillo’s first love, but he went crazy for Fernando Colunga

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button