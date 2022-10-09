Although no one would believe it, Laura León dethroned the couple of the moment

Laura Leon

October 09, 2022 06:00 a.m.

It is no secret to anyone that the telenovela El Premio Mayor became a great success, from which its protagonists obtained the affection of the public, but do you remember who were the protagonists? if you said Laura León and Carlos Bonavides, you are wrong.

Originally the leading role was for Sergio Goyri and Sasha Soköl, but the characters that stole the show were those of Guicho and his wife, which made Sergio Goyri decide to leave his role as a journalist.

Sergio Goyri played Jorge Domensain, while Sasha Soköl played Rosario Dominguez, also known in history as ‘Charo’ by people who were close to the character.

Sergio Goyri left the role because they did not comply with the fact that he was the protagonist

Sasha confessed that she had no problems with anyone, but it is believed that the relationship she had with Lorena was not the best, so she had to leave her, for her own good, so she left the production.