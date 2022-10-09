Alphonso Davies was taken to hospital for a possible concussion

AFP

Dortmund, Germany / 08.10.2022 15:57:49





Bayern Munich’s Canadian international left back Alphonso Davisvictim of an involuntary blow to the face by Jude Bellingham this Saturday in Dortmundwent to the hospital for a possible concussion, said his technician Julian Nagelmann after the match.

Just before the break, in a very rough match between the Dortmund and the Bayern Munich (2-2), Bellingham was late to a duel with Davis. The Canadian hit the ball with his head and the English hit him in the face.

The doctors of bayern They intervened immediately and the player left the field.

“There is a possible concussion. Four months ago I attended a training, they told us that a blow to the face was straight red“said the coach of Bayern Munich Julian Nagelmann in Sky.

“There is no intention of Bellingham to deal damage, but it comes too late and is a decisive action. In my opinion, Davies’s head is not too low, it’s a blow to the faceBayern captain Manuel Neuer said in a mixed zone.

The injury of Davis arrives six weeks from Qatar World Cup (November 20-December 18). Canada debuts against Belgium on November 23.