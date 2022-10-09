Alex Rodríguez’s PLAN to conquer Jennifer López after his FIGHT with Ben Affeck

For some weeks it has been made known that the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck It’s not going all that well because they’re having several marital disagreements. For the latter, it has been reported that Alex Rodriguezhave a plan to return to to conquer to JLo after a strong Fight that he held days ago with Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez It has come out to talk about the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, and I even send a very moving message to the singer where I wish her all the best for her and her twins in this new stage of her life; making it clear that he will always wish the best for his ex-partner no matter who he has decided to marry.

And it is that, much has been said about how they carry Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck their married relationship, where they have apparently had several disagreements and disputes due to the new lifestyle they are leading. In this context, Alex Rodriguezhas shown great support for JLo, making it clear that she can always count on him for anything.

For the above, Alex Rodriguez has revealed that he has a plan up my sleeve for to conquer a Jennifer Lopez after this Fight what did you have with Ben Affleckthe plan is to extend the business that he left pending with his ex and in this way not break the bond that still unites them and, even so, have the opportunity for something to happen again between the two.

“He thinks who could begin to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put it in her rear view mirror.”

The above is a statement from a close source Alex Rodriguez, which was shared for the OK! This shows that the former baseball player still has hope that between him and Jennifer Lopez there’s still a spark for which your plan is focused on to conquer back to the “Diva del Bronx”, especially now that she is in this very difficult stage that she is living with Ben Affleck and their constant fights.

In a recent interview he had Alex Rodriguez, said that thanks to all the teachings he has had in his previous relationships, he considers that in the future he can become a good husband and father; so the relationship with Jennifer Lopez could have a good way if it is that his plan of to conquer the singer is still standing.