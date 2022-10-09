Entertainment

Alex Rodríguez’s PLAN to conquer Jennifer López after his FIGHT with Ben Affeck

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

For some weeks it has been made known that the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck It’s not going all that well because they’re having several marital disagreements. For the latter, it has been reported that Alex Rodriguezhave a plan to return to to conquer to JLo after a strong Fight that he held days ago with Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez It has come out to talk about the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, and I even send a very moving message to the singer where I wish her all the best for her and her twins in this new stage of her life; making it clear that he will always wish the best for his ex-partner no matter who he has decided to marry.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Your last wishes? Andrés García requests music by Juan Gabriel for his funeral

1 week ago

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rules out his run for president

6 hours ago

Alfonso Herrera publishes romantic photography with Ana de la Reguera

2 weeks ago

Enrique Iglesias’ sister canceled her wedding two days after announcing it: infidelity and scandal

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button